Archer, Broad make inroads but Aus lead extends to 259 (Tea report)

England managed to scrape past the follow-on target but were all out soon after that with Jos Buttler being dismissed by Pat Cummins. Australia lost their first wicket in the form of David Warner, who was once again dismissed by Stuart Broad. It was in the very first over of the innings with Broad trapping Warner deep inside his crease square in front of the stumps. This was Warner's second duck of the match and third on the bounce.

Broad then got Warner's opening partner Marcus Harris in the seventh over. The latter reviewed the LBW decision but replays showed three reds. Archer then got his first wicket in the form of Marnus Labuschagne who was once again dismissed for an LBW. Labuschagne went for the review straight away and it looked there may have been an inside edge but there was no spike on the snicko as the ball went past the bat. Three reds came after that and England managed to avoid another big partnership between Labuschagne and Smith.

Travis Head was the next man to fall with Archer knocking off his middle stump. Matthew Wade has held on with Smith, who has looked largely untroubled by any of the England bowlers, including Broad who has been consistent with his lines. He is on 19 while Wade is on 10. Brief scores: Australia 497/8d & 63/4 (Steve Smith 211, Marnus Labuschagne 67; Stuart Broad 3/97) vs England 278/8 (Rory Burns 81, Joe Root 71; Josh Hazlewood 4/57)