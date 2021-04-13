Archer given permission to train, no decision regarding his return to play: ECB

London [UK], April 13 (ANI): England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday confirmed that pacer Jofra Archer has been given the all-clear by his consultant to resume training as his right hand continues to heal following his operation on March 29.



He will return to light training this week, working closely with the Sussex and England men's medical teams.

"It is hoped that he will be able to up his intensity with his bowling from next week. A further update on his elbow injury will be provided once he has returned to bowling to assess the effectiveness of his recent injection," ECB said in an official statement.

"No decision has been made as yet on when Archer is due to return to play," it added.

Archer had suffered a cut to his hand while cleaning at his home in January shortly before flying to India to prepare for the Test series.



The ECB's medical team managed the injury throughout the tour, and it did not impact his availability. A fragment of glass was removed during the operation to his middle finger on his right hand in March.

Archer had played two Tests and all the five T20Is against India, and then he was ruled out from the ODI series and the first half of the IPL.

Speaking before the start of the recently-concluded ODI series against India, regular skipper Eoin Morgan had made it clear that calls regarding Archer's injury and healing process would be taken by the pacer in consultation with the medical team.

Jofra will be missing the first half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and it needs to be seen whether he makes his way to India to play for the Rajasthan Royals in the business end. (ANI)

