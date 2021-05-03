Archer Jayanta Talukdar in ICU with Covid-19

Talukdar, who was part of the bronze medal-winning team at the 2006 Doha and 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games, is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit for low oxygen levels, according to the Olympics channel quoting news sources.

Guwahati, May 3 (IANS) Top Indian archer Jayanta Talukdar has been admitted to a hospital in Guwahati after testing positive for Covid-19.

Talukdar, who represented the country at the 2012 London Olympics, was among eight shortlisted archers who competed in the trials to select the archery team for the Tokyo Olympics in March.

He did not make the cut.

An Arjuna Awardee, the 35-year-old Talukdar was a gold medallist at the 2006 World Cup in Merida, Mexico and a silver medallist in the men's team World Championships in 2005 in Madrid, Spain.

A recurve archer, Talukdar competed at the London Olympics, but lost in the first rounds of both the individual and team events.

Talukdar was among the several Indian athletes who recently tested positive for Covid-19. The list also includes Tokyo-bound boxer Simranjit Kaur and race walker Priyanka Goswami, among others.

--IANS

akm/kh