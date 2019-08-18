Archer smiling after Smith bouncer angers social media

Smith coped two major blows to his body from Archer, the second of which was flush on the side of his neck under his left ear. Smith immediately collapsed as non-striker Pat Cummins and an assortment of England players rushed to his aid. Australian medics tended to the former captain and Smith eventually walked off the pitch.

Footages have now emerged showing Archer smiling while Smith was being tended to. It has since left many people on social media steaming, although it has to be noted that those visuals were being shown when Smith had recovered and was starting to walk off. Interestingly, England's Jos Buttler, with whom Archer seemed to be sharing the joke, was the first man to come to Smith's aid after the latter collapsed.

"6 short balls in an over and a half. Where did you think this was going to end up Archer? And you're cracking up laughing. S**t Bloke," tweeted a cricket fan. Another fan said: "Disrespectful @JofraArcher behaviour. Hope you breakdown and have others laughing at you." Fans also pointed out that Archer was not checking on Smith. "Jofra Archer not checking on Steve Smith after the nasty blow on the latter's neck but laughing instead, says a lot about him as a sportsman. I hope he gets a taste of his own medicine soon. Archer, on the rader now," read a tweet.