Archer undergoes second elbow surgery, ruled out until next summer

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) issued a statement on Wednesday, saying that the medical procedure had "addressed the long-standing stress fracture of his right elbow".

London, Dec 22 (IANS) England pace bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out until next summer after the 26-year-old Barbadian-born cricketer underwent a second surgery on his injured right elbow here recently.

The second surgery means that Archer will not be in the IPL 2022 mega auction scheduled in January. He along with England all-rounder Ben Stokes had missed the Dubai leg of IPL 2021 for Rajasthan Royals. The Royals had earlier this month decided to let go of both the players ahead of the auction.

"The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that fast bowler Jofra Archer underwent a second operation on his injured right elbow on Saturday 11 December in London. The procedure addressed the long-standing stress fracture of his right elbow," said the statement on Wednesday.

"A return to cricket will be determined in time, but Jofra will not be available for any of England's remaining Winter series," added the statement.

Archer last featured in international cricket in the five-match T20I series against India in February, taking seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.75. He missed the entire IPL 2021 season -- in India as well as in the UAE -- due to a right elbow injury.

The pace bowler was ruled out of cricketing action for rest of the year in May following a recurrence of the stress fracture in his elbow.

