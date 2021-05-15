Archer wants pace bowler Robinson in England Test squad

"Hopefully Ollie Robinson will get his [England] chance this summer," Archer told thecricketer.com after the opening day's play between Sussex and Kent.

London, May 15 (IANS) England fast bowler Jofra Archer has made a strong pitch for the inclusion of Sussex team-mate Ollie Robinson in the England Test side for the upcoming summer.

"We all know what he can do, he's a talented bowler and his stats prove that."

England start the summer with a two-Test series against New Zealand from June 2. That will be followed by a five-Test series against India from August 4 to September 14.

Archer, who could not represent his franchise Rajasthan Royals during the now-postponed Indian Premier League (IPL) due to an elbow injury, demonstrated his return to full fitness on Friday, bowling a fiery spell for Sussex (2/29 in 13 overs) against Kent at Hove.

The duo of Archer and Robinson combined to take five Kent wickets, with the latter returning figures of 3/29.

The two took a wicket each in the second innings too.

On his own fitness, Archer said, "My fitness is fine, I thought I bowled okay. I played in the second team (against Surrey) last week and it's good to get some confidence and I felt fine. I bowled in short spells for protection in case we had a long day but it was overcast, which helped a bit. There was a bit of management, but it all worked out."

--IANS

akm/kh