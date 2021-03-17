Archer, Wood's powerplay bowling was the reason behind England's win, feels Laxman

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 17 (ANI): While many praised Jos Buttler's ferocious knock as England beat India in the third T20I on Tuesday, former India batsman VVS Laxman believes the bowling of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood in the powerplay deserves credit.



Buttler played a sensational knock of 83 from 52 balls to chase down the target of 157 quite comfortably. But before Buttler, it was Archer and Wood's show which ensured India didn't get to a good start in the third game.

Laxman feels the English duo's aggressive bowling didn't allow the hosts' batsmen to settle down.

"While Butler played an outstanding knock, I feel the way Archer and Wood bowled in the powerplay was the reason why England won this game comfortably. Both of them bowled aggressively and didn't give anything easy to the batsmen," Laxman tweeted.

Except for skipper Virat Kohli, no India batsmen got going. Kohli led from the front in all-rounder Hardik Pandya's company as the duo added 69 runs from 30 balls to take the hosts to a fighting 156/6.

For England, Buttler and Jonny Bairstow starred with the bat scoring 83* and 40* respectively to see visitors home. The wicket-keeper batsman after the win said his preference remains opening the batting but he has kept his options open as certain teams might ask him to bat anywhere else in T20 cricket.



"Yes, opening the batting is my preference in T20s. I think for most people it is the best place to bat. But I am always open-minded, certain teams may ask me to bat somewhere else," said Buttler in the virtual press conference.

With the win in the third T20I, England has gained a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Both teams will now meet in the fourth T20I on Thursday which will be played at the same venue. (ANI)

