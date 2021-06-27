Archery World Cup: Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das bag gold in mixed team event

Paris [France], June 27 (ANI): India's recurve archery mixed team comprising of Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das on Sunday bagged a gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 here in Paris.



The team defeated the Dutch pair of Gabriela Schloesser and Sjef Van Den Berg by 5-3 after a set down. The husband-wife combo of Deepika and Atanu clinched their first World Cup gold medal as a pair.

"Gold for India! The recurve #archery mixed team of @ImDeepikaK and @ArcherAtanu win the at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris after a 5-3 win over the Netherlands. Many congratulations! #Cheer4India," Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted.

Earlier in the day, India women's recurve team comprising of Deepika Kumari, Komalika Bari, and Ankita Bhakat bagged a gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris. The team defeated Mexico 5-1 in the finals and as a result, this side has now won two gold medals in 2021.

On Saturday, Abhishek Verma opened the Indian tally at World Cup by clinching his second individual World Cup gold. Abhishek emerged victorious after beating USA's Kris Schaff in a shoot-off to win the gold medal.

Later in the day, Deepika Kumari is also in contention for the medal in the recurve individual event where she is in the semifinals and has a chance to increase her medal tally to three. (ANI)

