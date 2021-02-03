Argentina changes name of Maradona Cup amid lawsuit fears

The tournament adopted Maradona's name just days after the 1986 World Cup winner's death from a heart attack in November, reports Xinhua news agency.

Buenos Aires, Feb 3 (IANS) Argentine football's Professional League Cup will cease to be called the Diego Maradona Cup because of possible legal action from heirs to the deceased legend's estate.

However, Argentine football officials decided to revert to the tournament's original name for fear of future lawsuits for the use of Maradona's name and image.

According to lawyer Martin Apolo, image and naming rights form one of the "most important assets" in Maradona's inheritance.

Argentine media reports have estimated Maradona's estate to be worth between $75 million and $100 million.

The decision to drop Maradona's name comes less than a month after Banfield won the inaugural edition of the Maradona Cup by beating Boca Juniors in the final.

The 2021 Professional League Cup is scheduled to begin on February 14.

--IANS

aak/