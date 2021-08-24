Argentina pick Dybala for World Cup qualifiers

The 27-year-old forms part of an attack that also includes Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria and Angel Correa, the Argentine Football Association said on Monday.

Buenos Aires, Aug 24 (IANS) Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has been recalled to Argentina's national squad for the first time in almost two years for 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela, Brazil and Bolivia.

Dybala has not played for the Albiceleste since their 2-2 draw with Uruguay in a friendly in Tel Aviv in November 2019, reports Xinhua.

As expected, manager Lionel Scaloni left out Sergio Aguero, Lucas Alario and Mauro Icardi because of injuries.

Argentina will play Venezuela and Brazil away on September 2 and 5 before a home clash against Bolivia on September 9.

The two-time World Cup winners are currently second in the South American Zone qualifiers for football's showpiece tournament with three wins and three draws from their six matches so far.

The Argentina squad:

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal, Spain), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa, England) and Juan Musso (Udinese, Italy).

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla, Spain), Nahuel Molina Lucero (Udinese), German Pezzella (Betis, Spain), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Cristian Romero (Tottenham, England), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica, Portugal), Lucas Martinez Quarta (Fiorentina), Lisandro Martinez (Ajax), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla, Spain) and Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax, Holland).

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico de Madrid), Exequiel Palacios (Bayern Leverkusen, Germany), Leandro Paredes (PSG), Guido Rodriguez (Betis), Nicolas Dominguez (Bologna, Italy), Giovanni Lo Celso (Tottenham) and Alejandro Gomez ( Seville).

Forwards: Angel Di Maria (PSG), Angel Correa (Atletico de Madrid), Joaquin Correa (Lazio, Italy), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina), Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa), Lautaro Martinez (Inter, Italy), Lionel Messi (PSG ) and Paulo Dybala (Juventus, Italy) and Julian Alvarez (River Plate).

--IANS

bsk