Argentina tour was a good test for us before Olympics, says Gurjit Kaur

"It felt great to be back on the field after one whole year. I am happy with my performances too, having faced a top side," Gurjit said. "We competed well against them. If you compare our performances over the last three-four years, the team has vastly improved, and that bodes well for us going into future tournaments," she added.

Amritsar, Feb 9 (IANS) Indian women's hockey team defender Gurjit Kaur believes the recent tour to Argentina, where they went toe-to-toe against the second ranked side in the FIH rankings, served as a good test for the team ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian team was defeated 2-3 and 0-2 by the senior Argentina side. However, the visitors ended on a happy note, drawing 1-1 against Las Leonas in the final game of the tour. Rani and Co also faced Argentina's junior and B teams.

Gurjit is now looking ahead as the clock ticks down towards the rescheduled Olympic Games slated to be held later in the year.

"Personally, I am satisfied with my performances. I will be sitting down with my coaches to assess areas where I can still improve," she said.

"With the Olympics coming up, this was a good test for us. We are preparing well for Tokyo and will continue to get better," Gurjit added.

--IANS

aak/