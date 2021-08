Arjun in last four of AITA Talent Series tennis event

Bengaluru, Aug 10 (IANS) Karnataka's Arjun Manikandan quelled the challenge of statemate Aarush Malannavar to advance to the semifinals of boys' category in the KSLTA AITA Talent Series-3 U-12 tennis tournament being played at the KSLTA Tennis courts here on Tuesday.

The quarterfinal match assumed importance as Arjun took on Aarush, who had shocked the top seed Ruhan Komandur in a last-16 encounter earlier in the morning. Aarush did not show the same form and went down to Arjun tamely 2-8.