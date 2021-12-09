Arjun Lal-Ravi reach final of Asian Rowing Championships

The duo finished with a timing of 7.30.312 to make it to the finals of the continental meet at the Royal Thai Navy Rowing Center in Rayong.

Ban Chang (Thailand), Dec 9 (IANS) India's Arjun Lal Jat and his partner Ravi reached the finals of the 2021 Asian Rowing Championships after topping the preliminary round of the men's double sculls event, here on Thursday.

Uzbekistan's Davrjon Davronov and Abdullo Mukhammadiev finished second with a time of 7.35.717, followed closely by China's Qing Li and Lutong Zhang, who touched the finish line in 7.35.990, an olympics.com report said.

At the last edition of the Asian Rowing Championship in 2019, Arjun Lal Jat was paired with Arvind Singh where they won silver in the men's lightweight double sculls. The duo had also finished 11th overall in the same event at the Tokyo Olympics - the best-ever performance by Indian rowers at the Summer Games.

However, they couldn't make the weight cut for the men's lightweight double sculls for the meet in Thailand. Arvind Singh will be competing in the lightweight single sculls on December 10.

Meanwhile, Parminder Singh, the indoor rowing Asian champion, finished last in the preliminary round of the men's single sculls. He ended fifth with a timing of 9.14.797 - more than 53 seconds slower than the leader Kholmurzaev Shakhboz of Uzbekistan.

Indian rowers will be competing in five more events at the continental championship on Friday.

--IANS

avn/cs