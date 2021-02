Arjun Soorie stuns fourth seed at Talent Series

Mandya (Karnataka), Feb 9 (IANS) Arjun Soori hogged the limelight on Tuesday after sending home third seed Laksh Thapliyal of Delhi to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the PET Cup TS-7 at the Top Serve Tennis Academy here on Tuesday. Arjun scripted an easy 6-1, 6-1 victory over his fancied opponent.