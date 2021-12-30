Arjun Tendulkar named in Mumbai Ranji squad

Looking at the future of Mumbai cricket, Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun has been named in the Ranji Trophy squad. Arjun, a left-arm seam-bowling all-rounder, has been picked for Mumbai's first two fixtures against Maharashtra and Delhi. Led by Prithvi Shaw, Mumbai will play their first match against Maharashtra in Kolkata.

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) chief selector Salil Ankola said, Arjun 'has been bowling well' and that's the reason for his selection.

The junior Tendulkar recently recovered from an unfortunate injury during the second half of the IPL in Dubai.

"Arjun (Tendulkar) has been bowling well, unfortunately, he was injured in between but he did well in whatever games he played thereafter. We have picked a team looking at the future of Mumbai cricket," Indian Express quoted Ankola.

Arjun, who has played two T20s for the senior Mumbai team, is yet to feature in the Ranji Trophy, which did not take place last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.