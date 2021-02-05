Arjun Tendulkar registers for IPL 2021 Player Auction

As per the report by ESPNcricinfo, Shakib is one of 11 players to be listed at the highest base price of INR 2 crore while Sreesanth has set his base price at INR 75 lakh. Also, others in the list to have their base price at INR 2 crore are Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy, Mark Wood, and Colin Ingram.

Sreesanth made a return to competitive cricket last month in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match after serving his ban.



India's Hanuma Vihari, Umesh Yadav, Australia's Aaron Finch, and Marnus Labuschagne have all listed their base prices at INR 1 crore.