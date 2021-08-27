Army names stadium in Pune after Neeraj Chopra

The Neeraj Chopra Stadium, Army Sports Institute (ASI), Pune Cantt was unveiled by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the presence of India's champion javelin thrower on Friday. Rajnath also felicitated Chopra for becoming the first from the country to win an Olympic medal in athletics.

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) The Indian Army on Friday felicitated Subedar Neeraj Chopra for winning gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics by naming a stadium at the Army Sports Institute, Pune Cantt in his honour.

"Felicitated Subedar Neeraj Chopra at the Army Sports Institute in Pune today for his amazing performance at Tokyo Olympics. He made the country proud by winning the Olympics Gold Medal. Now the ASI has named the stadium after him. Wishing him success in his future endeavours," Rajnath Singh said in a tweet.

Chopra thanked ASI for this gesture and hopes it will inspire others to make up sports.

"Truly humbled by this recognition, and hope it inspires many more athletes to make our nation proud [icon: flag of India]. Thank you, ASI Pune [icon: folded hands]," Chopra said in his tweet.

Chopra also thanked the minister for "this great honour".

