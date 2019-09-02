Arrest warrant for Shami, brother for domestic violence

The court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Alipore, gave 28-year-old Shami - now touring West Indies with the Indian cricket team and playing the second and final Test match of the series - 15 days to surrender and apply for bail.

The warrant was issued as Shami did not appear before the court even once after the hearing tarted.

The court ordered the warrant against Shami's brother to be immediately executed.

The arrest warrant came around six months after the police filed a charge sheet against the celebrated Indian cricketer under Sections 498A (domestic violence) and 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code.

Hasin Jahan had, in 2018, filed a police complaint levelling multiple allegations against the cricketer and four of his family members. The allegations also included rape by Shami's elder brother, attempt to murder and physical assault. However, the police dropped these three allegations while framing the chargesheet. News of the cricketer's marital discord became public last year, when Hasin Jahan, a former model, took to Facebook to accuse him of domestic violence and extra-marital affairs with a number of women. Shami, who made his debut for India in 2013, reached the landmark of 150 Test wickets in the ongoing Test match - the 42nd of his career.