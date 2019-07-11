Arsenal announces 29-man squad without captain Koscielny

London [UK], July 11 (ANI): Arsenal announced their 29-man squad on Thursday that will travel to the US for club's pre-season tour. However, their captain Laurent Koscielny refused to travel with the team.

Koscielny's refusal did not go well with the club and subsequently released a statement in which they said that his actions are against their instructions.



"We are very disappointed by Laurent's actions, which are against our clear instructions. We hope to resolve this matter and will not be providing any further comment at this time," the club said in a statement.

Arsenal will play their opening match against Colorado Rapids in Denver on July 15 followed by a match against Bayern Munich in Los Angeles, Fiorentina in Charlotte and Real Madrid in Washington DC.

Arsenal 29-man squad:

Leno, Martinez, Bellerin, Sokratis, Holding, Monreal, Mustafi, Chambers, Jenkinson, Mavropanos, Kolasinac, Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Maitland-Niles, Xhaka, Lacazette, Aubameyang, John-Jules, Nketiah, Saka, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Olayinka, Burton, Willock, Medley, Macey, Thompson and Martinelli. (ANI)

