Arsenal manager Arteta to miss Man City game after testing Covid-19 positive

The 39-year-old, who also contracted the virus in March 2020, is now isolated. Assistants Albert Stuivenberg and Steve Round will take charge of Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on January 1 in Arteta's absence.

London, Dec 29 (IANS) Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will miss Saturday's Premier League game against Manchester City after testing positive for COVID-19, the club said on Wednesday.

"Mikel Arteta will miss our match against Manchester City on New Year's Day after testing positive for Covid-19. Mikel is isolating in line with Government guidelines and we wish him well," said Arsenal in a statement.

The Spaniard is the third Premier League manager to have contracted the virus after Crystal Palace' Patrick Vieira and Aston Villa's Steven Gerrard.

Arsenal, who have won their past four league games, are fourth in the table, 12 points behind leaders City.

--IANS

avn/akm