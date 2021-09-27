Arsenal manager Arteta worried about extent of Xhaka's injury

London [UK], September 27 (ANI): Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that he is worried about the extent of the injury suffered by Granit Xhaka during the Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur.



The midfielder was caught by a falling Lucas Moura following a Thomas Partey tackle and then he had to be assisted off the field by medics.

"I'm pretty worried because it doesn't look very positive at the moment," Goal.com quoted Arteta as saying.

"That's the beauty of this game and the danger of this game as well. It was one of the nicest feelings that I had certainly in this stadium. It was a big occasion for us, a big game, to win it the way we did and to feel that connection. It made it really special," he added.

Arsenal returned to winning ways on Sunday as the Gunners defeated Spurs 3-1 to move to the 10th spot in the Premier League standings.

On the other hand, Tottenham has slipped to the 11th spot.

The Gunners will next square off against Brighton on Saturday in the Premier League. (ANI)

