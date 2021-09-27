Arsenal take north London bragging rights; Wolves beat Southampton

London, Sep 27 (IANS) Arsenal continued their recovery with a 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby thanks to an impressive first-half performance. Goals from Emile Smith-Rowe after 12 minutes, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after 27 minutes and a third from Bukayo Saka just six minutes later on Sunday evening saw Arsenal flying, while Spurs looked chaotic.

Arsenal eased off in the second half, but it wasn't until the 79th minute that Son Heung-min side-footed home a consolation goal. Arsenal were content to sit deep in the closing minutes, although Lucas Moura saw his effort tipped onto the bad deep into injury time.

Raul Jimenez's first goal in 336 days gave Wolverhampton a 1-0 win away to Southampton and lift his side away from the danger zone.

Last year, the Mexican who fractured his skull in a game, scored an excellent solo effort just after the hour to frustrate a Southampton side that was guilty of missing too many chances, Xinhua reports.

Gabriel Jesus's second-half strike gave Manchester City a vital 1-0 win away to Chelsea.

Bruno Fernandes missed an injury-time penalty as Aston Villa beat Manchester United in the Premier League for just the second time in 46 matches courtesy of Kortney Hause's diving header in the 88th minute.

Brentford scored a late equalizer through Yoane Wissa as they shared six goals with Liverpool, while Everton cruised past Norwich 2-0, who have lost all six games this season.

Jamie Vardy scored twice for Leicester City in their 2-2 draw at home to Burnley and also netted an own goal as Burnley battled to a point, while Newcastle United remain winless after an entertaining 1-1 draw away to Watford.

