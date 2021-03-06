Arsenal's position in Premier League standings 'not acceptable', says Arteta

London [UK], March 6 (ANI): Stating that Arsenal's position in the Premier League standings is not acceptable, manager Mikel Arteta has asked the Gunners to improve their game in the upcoming matches.



Arsenal is currently placed at the 10th spot in Premier League standings with 37 points from 26 matches. They are slated to take on Burnley later on Saturday.

"There's still a lot to improve, a lot of quality to add. We need to be much more efficient in decision-making, much quicker to open situations up when advantages are there, many more situations to feel when advantages are obtained," Goal.com quoted Arteta as saying.

"More control of games, more defensive actions in the opponent's half, fewer giveaways in our own half, more clean sheets. There's a lot to do - more goals to score, more creativity. (There's) a lot to do. When you look at the league table, it is not acceptable. We are Arsenal football club and we should be nowhere near here. If somebody is happy with that he is in the wrong place," he added.

Arsenal has enjoyed a good spell since Christmas as the side has emerged triumphant on seven of their last 12 Premier League games, including a 3-1 win against Leicester City last weekend. (ANI)

