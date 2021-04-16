Arundhati reaches quarters at youth boxing Worlds

Arundhati, who was among the five Indian women to clinch gold at the recent Adriatic Pearl Tournament, was dominant throughout the bout as she did not allow her opponent any chance to make a comeback before completing a comfortable 5-0 win.

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Rajasthan's Arundhati Choudhary defeated Columbian boxer Deyaneira Casas to advance into the 69kg women's quarterfinals on the third day of the AIBA Youth Men's and Women's World Championships in Kielce, Poland.

She is now the third Indian after Vinka (60kg) and Poonam (57kg) to enter the last-8 stage at the ongoing championship.

Another highlight of the day was Gitika, who sent European champion Diana Ermakova packing in the opening round of women's 48kg category, outclassing the Russian 5-0.

In the men's section, playing in the 69kg category, Sumit progressed into the pre-quarterfinals after he defeated Rafael Perdomo of Venezuela with the referee stopping the contest. Akash Gorkha also tamed German boxer Enrico Kliesch 5-0 in the 60kg opening round bout.

Meanwhile, Vikas (52kg) and Arshi Khanam (54kg) couldn't progress further as they suffered defeats in their respective bouts.

While Vikas, who came into the match after beating European Youth Champion Yasen Radev in the last bout, lost a second-round match with a split 1-4 decision against Mongolia's Sukhbat Enkhzorigt, Arshi fell short against Asian Junior Champion Uzbekistan's Nigina Uktamova as she went down 1-4 in the second round.

Naorem Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg), the 2019 Asian Youth champion, and silver medallist Ankit Narwal (64kg) are among the four Indians who will be seen in action on the fourth day of the World Championships.

--IANS

rkm/arm