Arvind, men's coxless quads make finals on good day for India in Asian rowing C'ship

Ban Chang (Thailand), Dec 10 (IANS) Indian rowers came up with a splendid show in the 2021 Asian Rowing Championships with Indian rowers reaching the finals in men's coxless quadruple sculls (quads) and men's lightweight single scull after finishing first in their respective preliminary round races.

In men's lightweight single scull, Olympian Arvind Singh came up with a brilliant effort to finish first in his preliminary round, claiming a direct berth in the final in the event being conducted in Rayong in Thailand from December 8 to 12.

The men's coxless quadruple sculls team of Jakar Khan, Bittu Singh, Manjeet Kumar, and Sukhmeet Singh finished first in their preliminary round race and qualified for the final,

The men's lightweight double sculls combine of Ashish Phugat and Sukhjinder Singh finished second in their preliminary round race and will now participate in the repechage round, hoping to capitalise on their second chance and make it to the final.

Meanwhile, the Indian men's double sculls team of Arjun Lal Jat and Ravi has already reached the final, putting the country in a hunt for at least three medals.

India has selected a 16 member team for the event. The Indian campaign will be led by Olympians Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh, who had finished 11th overall in men's lightweight double sculls at Tokyo, making it India's best-ever finish in any rowing event at the Olympics. Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh had won a silver medal in the lightweight double sculls event at the last edition of the Asian Rowing Championship in 2019.

However, in Thailand, they are not competing together as the two together couldn't make the weight limit for the men's lightweight double sculls event. While Arjun teamed up with Ravi, who is making his international debut, Arvind Singh is competing in the single scull. Both have made it to the finals in their respective categories.

