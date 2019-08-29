Ashes: Archer hits back at Smith as mind games continue

On Day Four of the Lord's Test, Smith retired hurt on 80 after being hit on the neck by a 92.4 mph delivery from Archer. He returned to make 92, but was ruled out the next day due to delayed concussion which kept him out of the third Test at Headingley.

Smith was trapped lbw to pacer Chris Woakes, eight runs short of his third consecutive Ashes hundred.

"There's been a bit of talk that he's got the wood over me, but he hasn't actually got me out.

"He hit me on the head on a wicket that was a bit up and down at Lord's.

"He actually didn't get me out. All the other bowlers have had more success against me, I daresay. "I've faced them a bit more, but they've all got me out a lot more," Smith was quoted as saying by www.cricket.com.au. In reply, Archer was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo. "I can't get him out if he wasn't there. "I did want to bowl at him when he came back out (at Lord's) but he was out before I even got to come back on," Archer said. "But there'll be more than ample time to get him out. I'm not saying I won't get him out but if we don't get him out there are 10 other people we can get out and if he's stranded on 40 that's not helping his team too much. "He can't do it all himself. We want to win the game. I'm not here to get caught up in a contest with one man. I want to win the Ashes," he added. Smith is expected to return for the fourth Test starting here from September 4 after England rode Ben Stokes' epic 135 not out to level the five-match series 1-1.