Ashes: Burns, Root take England to 86/1 at Lunch on Day 1

At the break, Burns was batting on 42 from 71 balls while skipper Joe Root was on 28 from 53 deliveries.

Australia, who have retained the Ashes after winning the fourth Test and now lead the five-match series 2-1, won the toss and chose to field first.

Australia made two changes in their playing XI -- Mitchell Marsh replaces Travis Head and Peter Siddle comes in place of Mitchell Starc.

England had already announced their playing XI on Wednesday as they brought in Sam Curran and Chris Woakes for Jason Roy and Craig Overton.

The hosts lost Joe Denly (14) early, Aussie pace spearhead Pat Cummins having him caught by Steve Smith at second slip. Burns, who has had a good series, then joined hands with skipper Root to build on. Brief scores: England 86/1 in 25 overs (Rory Burns 42 batting, Joe Root 28 batting; Pat Cummins 1/28) At Lunch on Day 1.