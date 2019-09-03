Ashes: England make one change as Overton replaces Woakes

Three Lions captain Joe Root also confirmed that Joe Denly will move to the top of the batting order to open with Rory Burns, with Jason Roy set to bat at No 4.

Denly had on Monday asserted that he will open the batting for his side in place of Roy in the fourth Test. Roy has been out of form with just 57 runs to show for in his six innings since tasked to open the batting ahead of the Ashes series against Australia.

"I got a call from Joe Root after a bit of time off and he said he''d like for me to go at the top of the order and try and get us off to a good start," Denly had told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Obviously Jason''s going to bat at four." Denly hit an important half-century in England's second innings of the third Test at Headingley, which the hosts won riding Ben Stokes' epic 135 not out to level the series 1-1 with two matches to go. "With Jason Roy in the team, I think we're a better team for sure," Denly said backing his under-fire teammate who was one of the important members of England's World Cup triumph in July. England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Joe Root (c), Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler, Craig Overton, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach.