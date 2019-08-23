Ashes: Hazlewood stars as Eng are bundled for 67 (Tea report)

England missed a huge opportunity to capitalise after the Aussies were bowled out for 179 in their first innings with Jofra Archer bagging six wickets. But Hazlewood was in the mood from the word go on a sunny morning at Headingley, as he nabbed five wickets for just 30 runs.

He was well supported by Pat Cummins (3/23) as none of the English batsmen scored in double figures barring Joe Denly (12). The Aussies, missing star batsman Steve Smith through injury, ripped through England in just 27.5 overs.

Earlier, England wer tottering at 54/6 at Lunch. Hazlewood and Cummins were the stars of the show in the morning session. Jason Roy (9) was the first batsman to go as he failed to reach double figures in what has been a pretty poor induction into Tests for the opener.

It was a typical fast bowler's dismissal as the ball from Hazlewood pitched in line, moved just enough to take the edge of the drive and David Warner picked it up well at first slip.

Skipper Joe Root too failed to rise to the challenge as he was gone two balls later, once again caught by Warner in the slip cordon. Root's bat was almost hanging out there to induce the edge and Warner picked a brilliant one. With the captain back in the hut, the score read 10/2.

But there was more trouble waiting as Cummins joined the party to send back opener Rory Burns (9) as his honeymoon too seems to be over at the top of the innings as he edged one down the leg side. Ben Stokes (8) too failed to rise to the challenge that awaited him as Pattinson came in and removed him with Warner picking another one in the slip cordon.

A wild drive with the score not looking too good is the last thing that the England team management would have wanted, but that was how it panned out as the Aussies clawed right back into the game on the second day.

Warner though wasn't done as he picked another brilliant catch when Hazlewood had Jonny Bairstow (4) walk back to the pavilion.

It was almost a horizontal effort from the opener in the slip cordon. Having lost six wickets in the first session, England were up against it and collapsed soon after the break.Australia lost Warner for a duck, Broad trapping him in front.

Marcus Harris (19) and Usman Khawaja (23) could not convert their starts with Jack Leach and Chris Woakes accounting for their wickets respectively. Marnus Labuschagne (7 not out) and Travis Head (10 not out) were then at the crease when tea was taken.

Brief Scores: Australia: 179; England: 67 all out (Hazlewood 5/30, Cummins 3/23 At Tea)