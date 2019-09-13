Ashes: Jofra Archer's six-wicket haul restricts Australia to 225

London [UK], Sept 13 (ANI): Pacer Jofra Archer's six-wicket haul has restricted Australia to 225 on day two of the ongoing fifth Ashes Test at the Oval here on Friday.

Aussies suffered a double blow as they lost both the openers early. David Warner (5) and Marcus Harris (3) were sent back to the pavilion by Archer.



Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne came in to rescue as they stitched 69-run partnership for the second wicket. Labuschagne was found in front of the wickets by Archer and departing after scoring 48 runs.

Mathew Wade (19) and Mitchell Marsh (17) built brief partnerships with Smith but they could not stay for long and were scalped by Sam Curran and Archer respectively.

Smith held the one end strong and keep on scoring runs. Australian skipper Tim Paine (1) and Pat Cummins failed to leave their mark on the scoreboard and were dismissed cheaply.

Peter Siddle (18) and Nathan Lyon (25) added some crucial runs with Smith to go past 200 run-mark. Smith played a knock of 80 runs in 145 balls.

For England, Archer bagged six wickets while Sam Curran picked three wickets and Jack Leach picked one wicket. Earlier, Australia bowled out England for 294. (ANI)

