Ashes: Johnson wants Starc in place of Pattinson at Lord's

Johnson said that he would opt for Mitchell Starc instead of James Pattinson for the clash. The slope at the home of cricket -- which drops 2.5 metre across the playing surface -- is the reason behind Johnson favouring Starc ahead of Pattinson.

"I'd go for Starc and probably have Pattinson out. As much as I want to see (Josh) Hazlewood go well, you can't drop Sidds (Peter Siddle)," Johnson was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"He's (Starc) been really useful and especially on the slope I think he'd be very good and he just backed up (off-spinner Nathan) Lyon really well. And (Pat) Cummins is in his own little world, just leave him be," the former pacer added.

Johnson felt that making a change in the winning combination would be a bit tough but he would still back Starc. "It's hard to change a winning side, but I'd like to see Starc come charging in. The slope comes into it, big time. Left-armer, bit of a different angle. "We saw in the last Test the Australian fast bowlers coming around the wicket a fair bit ...I'm not too sure about that. Someone's got to stay over and one around to left-hand batters. So maybe a left-hand bowler would be ideal," he said. Starc had missed the first Test in Birmingham but bowled with decent pace in Australia's tour game against Worcestershire, returning figures of 2/56 from 15.5 overs.