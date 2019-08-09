Ashes: Leach replaces Ali as England announce squad for 2nd Test

As per the ECB website, Somerset left-arm orthodox spinner Jack Leach returned to the squad in place of Worcestershire all-rounder Moeen Ali. Leach, who was player of the match the last time England played at Lord's in victory over Ireland last month, is set to add to his five Test caps.

James Anderson (right calf) and Olly Stone (back) miss out through injury. Both seamers were included in the squad for the first Test at Edgbaston. The squad will report to London on Sunday.

Australia beat England by 251 runs in the first Test at Edgbaston to take a 1-0 lead in the five-Test series. This is the first time since 2001 that Australia won a match at Edgbaston in any format of the game.

In a match in which the momentum see-sawed both ways on a number of occasions, Australia finally managed to consolidate their position on Day 4 thanks to centuries by Steve Smith and Matthew Wade. England started Day 5 chasing a daunting target of 398 with 10 wickets in hand, but Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon stole the show in the fourth innings. Squad: Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.