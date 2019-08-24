Ashes: Root, Denly steady England's second innings

Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood dismissed the England openers within the first seven overs of the innings. Rory Burns' jab off the last ball of the sixth over ended up flying to the razor sharp David Warner at first slip.

In the next over, Jason Roy's horror run as England's Test opener continued when he was left clueless to a snorter from Pat Cummins and lost his off stump. Roy was dismissed for 8. He was gone for 9 in the first innings.

It looked like England might be in for another collapse but Root and Denly managed to stem the flow of wickets. Hazlewood and Cummins consistently tried to get an edge off the pair but they dug in and that meant that Australia got only two wickets from the session.

Brief Scores: England: 67 & 90/2 (Root 41; Cummins 1/18); Australia: 179 & 246 (Labuschagne 80; Stokes 3/56)