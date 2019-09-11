Ashes: Roy dropped, Curran named in England XI for 5th Test

The England and Wales Cricket Board also stated in its release that Ben Stokes will play as a specialist batsman due to a shoulder injury.

Woakes was part of the England squad that played in the first three matches of the series while the 21-year-old Curran will be making his Ashes debut. <br> <br>Australia have retained the Ashes by winning the fourth Test at Old Trafford to take a 2-1 lead in the series. England will now be looking to avoid a first series loss against Australia at home in Tests since 2001.

England playing XI: Joe Root (c), Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.