Ashes, 1st Test: Burns, Hameed survive as England trail by 255 (Lunch, Day 3)

Brisbane [Australia], December 10 (ANI): Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed managed to survive a tricky half an hour in the opening session on Day 3 of the ongoing first Ashes Test against Australia here at the Gabba, Brisbane on Friday.



At the lunch break, England's score read 23/0-- still trailing by 255 runs. Burns (13*) and Hameed (10*) are currently unbeaten at the crease.

Trailing by 278, Burns and Hameed managed to survive overs, ensuring that England has all ten wickets in hand entering the second session.

Earlier, resuming Day 3 at 343/7, Australia managed to add 82 more runs to the total, extending the lead to 278. In the end, Australia was bundled out for 425 in the first innings.

Travis Head was the last wicket to fall, but it was not before he managed to score 152. Mitchell Starc also chipped in with 35 runs while Nathan Lyon scored 15.

For England, Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood returned with three wickets each.

Brief Scores: England 147 and 23/0 (Rory Burns 13*, Haseeb Hameed 10*; Josh Hazlewood 0-4); Australia 425 (Travis Head 152, David Warner 94; Ollie Robinson 3-58). (ANI)