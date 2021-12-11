Ashes, 1st Test: Captain Cummins gets special praise as Root told to introspect

Brisbane, Dec 11 (IANS) Congratulatory messages started pouring in for new Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins after his side demolished England by nine wickets in the opening Ashes Test on the fourth day at The Gabba on Saturday, even as former England captain Michael Vaughan rued the fact that Joe Root's team was losing far too many matches to "better teams".

India cricketer Dinesh Karthik tweeted his appreciation for Cummins's captaincy, saying that looking at his leadership skills, nobody would say the pace bowler had just started his Test career as a captain.

"What a start to his test career as a captain. Well done @patcummins30. Looking a solid leader there buddy (Heart with ribbon symbol) #Ashes," said Karthik on social media.

Cummins's demolition job in the first innings, where he took a five-for as the tourists crumbled to 147 and laid the platform for Australia's win, came in for praise from Australian legend Shane Warne, who wrote, "Congrats to @patcummins30 & the Aussie team on going 1-0 up in the #ASHES -- see you all in Adelaide. Should be another ripping test match."

Nathan Lyon, who was the hero on Day 4 of the Test on Saturday, accounting for the well-set Dawid Malan (82) as he returned figures of 4/91 in the second innings and crossed the landmark of 400 Test wickets, received special praise from former India cricketer VVS Laxman, who said the Australian is a "terrific bowler".

"A huge congratulations to Nathan Lyon on his 400th Test wicket. He's been a terrific bowler with exceptional skills. He becomes the 17th player to achieve the milestone in men's Test cricket, joining Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath as the only other Australian players. #Ashes," said Laxman.

Vaughan pointed out the shortcomings in the England team saying, "Problem for England is when they have a bad session they have Test Match losing sessions with the Bat... It's been happening for too long against the better teams... #Ashes."

