Ashes 2019: Steve Smith joins elite group with twin tons

Steve Smith's 12-month exile has not reduced his appetite for runs and records, in fact, as the Sunday crowd at Edgbaston witnessed during Day 4 of the first Ashes Test, it has only made him even more hungrier.

The former Australian captain, who scored 144 in the first-innings, led the way for his side again on day four in Birmingham by making 142 in the second innings.

What Smith started on the penultimate day of the Test during Australia's second essay was finished in an equally-brilliant fashion by Matthew Wade, who scored 110 - his third overall Test hundred and his first in seven years. All this meant Australia declared their second innings on 487 for 7 and set England a huge target of 398 to chase on the final day.

Smith became only the fifth Australian and eighth man from either country to register centuries in both innings of an Ashes Test. He joins an illustrious list comprising Warren Bardsley, Arthur Morris, Steve Waugh and Matthew Hayden, who was the last batsman to achieve the feat in 2002. On a personal front, this was the first time that Smith registered two centuries in a Test. Also, thanks to his twin tons, the former skipper has edged past Mark Waugh’s mark of 199 for most runs in an Edgbaston Test by an Australian. The talented batsman has also become the second player to pass 50 in six consecutive Ashes innings. Smith now has ten Ashes tons - the joint third most for a player in. He is on level with Steve Waugh on ten hundreds, only behind Don Bradman (19) and Jack Hobbs (12). The way he is going, Hobbs' record is definitely in danger.