Ashes: ECB look to work with CA on bubble environments, family provision and quarantine rules

London [UK], July 31 (ANI): The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) have issued a joint statement regarding the proposed Men's Ashes tour to Australia planned for winter 2021/22.



This week, several meetings have been held between the England Men's players, ECB and Team England Player Partnership to discuss provisional plans for the tour of Australia later in the year.

"All parties are collaborating and will continue to work together to understand protocols around bubble environments, family provision and quarantine rules that will be in place for the tour during the current COVID-19 pandemic," the joint statement read.

With player and management's welfare paramount, the ECB will discuss planning and operational requirements with Cricket Australia in the coming weeks and how they seek to implement their policies in partnership with state and federal governments.

All stakeholders are committed to putting player and staff welfare as the main priority and finding the right solutions that enable the England team to compete with the best players and at the highest possible standard that the Ashes series deserves.

The Men's Ashes is scheduled to start on December 8 at the Gabba, Brisbane, and the five-Test series will conclude in Perth. (ANI)

