Ashes: Got lot of confidence in my game, excited for Adelaide Test: Carey

Brisbane [Australia], December 12 (ANI): Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey said that he has a lot of confidence in his game and he is now looking forward to the Adelaide Test against England.



Carey created a record for taking most catches (8) on Test debut as Australia defeated England by nine wickets in the first Ashes Test at the Gabba.

"I've got lots of confidence in my game. I guess playing a little bit of white-ball cricket for Australia helps that. Once the bowler is running in, I focus on the ball and that is the same with the bat. Obviously your first Test you've got a bit going through your mind," ESPNcricinfo quoted Carey as saying.

"It didn't take me too long I guess to get into the rhythm. Probably a few overs and then we're playing cricket again. It was great fun. I guess as a wicketkeeper you're only going to get judged on catches taken or catches dropped," he added.

Further talking about the day-night Test, Carey said: "I'm really excited to now head to Adelaide. We all know what the pink-ball Test means. It's a really good atmosphere in Adelaide. But growing up watching games there and to have my family there is going to be very exciting. And obviously, winning this Test puts us in a good place to hopefully start really well on Thursday."

Nathan Lyon, skipper Pat Cummins, David Warner, and Travis Head were the standout performers as Australia defeated England by nine wickets in the first Ashes Test here at the Gabba, Brisbane on Saturday.

Chasing 20, Alex Carey (9) and Marcus Harris (9*) made light work of the chase and the hosts registered victory in just 5.1 overs.

Lyon and Cummins got among the wickets as Australia inched closer to victory against England on Day 4. England was bowled out for 297, setting a target of just 20 runs for Australia to win the Gabba Test. (ANI)

