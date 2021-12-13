Ashes: Hazlewood ruled out of Adelaide Test after side injury

Melbourne [Australia], December 13 (ANI): Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood will miss the second Ashes Test in Adelaide after a side injury.



Australia and England will lock horns in the second Test which gets underway from Thursday. Hazlewood was injured during Australia's nine-wicket win against England in Brisbane in the first Test.

"Hazlewood returned to Sydney yesterday afternoon for further assessment and rehabilitation with a decision on his fitness for the Boxing Day Test to be made in due course," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Australia takes a 14-man squad to Adelaide this (Monday) morning including fast bowlers Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson and leg spinner Mitchell Swepson.

Cricket Australia said selectors will choose a squad for the Melbourne and Sydney Tests following the Adelaide match. (ANI)

