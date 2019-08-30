Ashes hero Stokes now an official Tottenham fan

"Never supported a club, always wanted to but never loved football enough really, my first ever football top was actually a Tottenham one, it was the blue and yellow kit with Thomson on the front. But after getting sent this I guess I'm now officially a Spurs fan," Stokes tweeted with a picture of the jersey with No. 55 written below his name.

Stokes played an epic unbeaten knock of 135, which helped England snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in Leeds.

England started the fourth day looking to prevent Australia from retaining the Ashes. They got to 286/9, still needing 73 runs for an improbable victory in their chase of 359.

But World Cup hero Stokes joined hands with No. 11 batsman Jack Leach and did the unthinkable by smashing eight sixes to all corners of the ground and helped the Three Lions level the five-match series. Tottenham, meanwhile, take on north London rivals Arsenal on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.