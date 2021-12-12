Ashes: I will not kick up a stink over The Gabba exclusion, says Broad

Broad and his pace partner James Anderson, with a combined 1156 Test wickets, were left out of the playing eleven for the first Ashes Test, a decision which left many experts baffled as England lost by nine wickets on day four.

Brisbane, Dec 12 (IANS) England pacer Stuart Broad feels he could have had a 'positive influence' on the pitch of the first Ashes Test at The Gabba. But he understands the omission and will not 'kick up a stink' on the same.

"It would be wrong in this scenario to kick up a stink. On the flip side, I love Ashes cricket, love bowling at the Gabba and feel like I could've had a positive influence on a pitch like that. Of course, I was disappointed not to play but I also realise this series is a marathon and not a sprint. Never have five Test matches been as bunched up as this and it will be exhausting, so realistically I don't think any seamer will play all five," wrote Broad in his column for Daily Mail on Sunday.

Broad termed his omission as 'less of a surprise'. "I've been left out on numerous occasions and sometimes it comes as a real surprise. This was less of a surprise, maybe because I wasn't in the team for the previous series against India due to a calf injury. People were suggesting I'd been dropped but that is factually incorrect."

Broad revealed that he was mentally prepared to bowl at The Gabba. "Of course, in my mind I was 100 per cent preparing to play and that's especially important given my role. As a new-ball bowler, you are faced with bowling one of the most high-pressured deliveries in world sport. The first ball of an Ashes series at the Gabba has become a very famous event. So, I got myself into a mindset where I was ready to go."

The 35-year-old felt that he and Anderson were fully fit to go from their side but stated that selection in playing eleven is not a player's choice.

"Over the past 12 months, Jimmy Anderson and I tried to ensure we were as fit as could be in the current Covid climate, ready to go and available for all five Tests in Australia. I think we ticked that box. But England selection is not in the hands of players.

"It is in those of people who have to make choices based on conditions and the balance of the team and our job now with four matches to go is to be ready for the next of the series in Adelaide on Thursday. It has been tricky because neither of us have had any actual cricket in the build-up. There have been no tour games, but no one has had a match workload, so we have to be fit when needed."

Broad signed off by narrating a funny incident featuring him and former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath.

"Despite the disappointment, I did see the funny side of things when seconds before the toss, Glenn McGrath approached me and shook my hand between high catches I was practicing on the outfield. 'Congratulations on 150, mate, it's a special effort, have a great game,' he said. I thanked him but had to tell him I wasn't in. An awkward moment but one which raised an embarrassed smile and a chuckle."

--IANS

nr/akm