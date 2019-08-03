Ashes: Meeting 2005 Ashes winners inspired centurion Burns

England opener Rory Burns's maiden Test hundred has put the hosts in a strong position against Australia at Edgbaston in the first Ashes Test.

Burns is unbeaten on 125 and England ended day two on 267 for 4, 17 runs behind Australia's first innings score of 284.

The left-handed batsman tasted sweet success after an evening with members of England's 2005 Ashes-winning team. No wonder, meeting members of a team that won the Ashes after a gap of 19 years left him feeling ready to achieve anything he wanted.

It has not been an easy journey for Burns in Test cricket. He averaged 22 from seven caps and had made 12 runs across two innings against Ireland. But, an evening with former players like Andrew Strauss and Ian Bell proved inspirational.

"To be an Ashes cricketer in the first place is a wonderful thing. We connected with some past players, some of the 2005 winners the night before the Test and I was literally ready to run through a brick wall and get right in amongst it. The night before I probably played my first ball a few times and probably celebrated a hundred a few times. To get over the line today is a wonderful feeling," said Burns, who left the field to a standing ovation and handshakes from the Australians.

The 28-year-old did not forget to Edgbaston's rowdy Hollies Stand for keeping him going during the 90s. "My general thought when I was on 99 and Lyon started bowling handy stuff was trying to talk myself out of sweeping him. I was just trying to stay level and almost wait for the ball that was in my area just to tickle somewhere. To get over the line there with a quick dash, that will be a pretty special memory."

Former Australian captain Steve Waugh, who is acting as a mentor on this tour, was all praise for the left-handed batsman and even adviced some of the Australian batsmen to learn a thing or two from Burns' innings.

"His concentration was excellent. It's not about how good you look, it's how many runs you get. It was a good innings for some of our players to look at and learn. I know myself, when you're playing on tough Test match wickets and someone scores runs in the opposition, it would be smart to analyse how they went about it. You've got to take something from that and put it into your own game."