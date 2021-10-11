Ashes: Will make sure we are in right mind space to come out and compete, says Silverwood

London [UK], October 11 (ANI): England men's head coach Chris Silverwood has revealed his aim is to keep the players in the right frame of mind for the upcoming Ashes tour of Australia starting in November.



England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Sunday announced the list of 17 players for the Ashes tour.

"It is an iconic series, every young cricketer growing up wants to play in it and as a coach, they want to coach in it. It is massively exciting that this series is going ahead, that we are at the point that everyone is committed and we are all going," said the head coach as reported by ESPNCricinfo.

"We will make sure we are in the right mind space to come out there and compete," he added.

Silverwood also felt confident regarding the team's performance in the upcoming Ashes.

"I think we've got to a good place before what should be a very competitive series in Australia," said Silverwood.

Sam Curran and Ben Stokes have not been included in the England squad for the series. (ANI)