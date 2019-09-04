Melbourne [Australia], Sept 4 (ANI): Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner wants to bat up the order to contribute more to the batting against West Indies in the upcoming one day international bilateral series between the two countries.

The swashbuckling batter who comes at one down in T20 internationals is generally Australia's mainstay lower down the order in the one day format.



In the absence of opening batter Nicole Bolton, the Australian squad will see a rejuvenated batting order and may witness Gardner batting at number 6 if not higher.

"I'd love to (go higher) if I get the opportunity," cricket.com.au quoted Gardner as saying.

The right-handed batter was the player of the match in the T20 World Cup final against England last year. Gardner grabbed three wickets and scored an unbeaten 33 to get the better of England.

"When I think about the West Indies, I just think about the World Cup and the team performance," she said.

Australia tour of West Indies kicks off from September 5, in Antigua. (ANI)