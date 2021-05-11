Ashley Giles hints rescheduled IPL 2021 likely to be without England players

London [UK], May 11 (ANI): England's centrally contracted players are likely to miss the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 wherever and whenever the tournament resumes, according to Ashley Giles, the managing director of England men's team.



The IPL governing council (GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season last week.

BCCI is keen to tap the September window before the T20 World Cup to finish the league.

Speaking to ANI, a senior BCCI official in the know of developments had said that if the COVID-19 situation is under control in September, the 14th edition of the league can be completed.

However, any rescheduling of the IPL 2021 is likely to clash with the series in the Future Tours Programme (FTP).

"We're planning on the involvement of England players in England matches. We've got a full FTP schedule. So if those tours to Pakistan and Bangladesh [in September and October] are going ahead, I'd expect the players to be there," ESPNcricinfo quoted Giles as saying.

"The New Zealand scenario was very different. Those Test matches were formalised at the end of January, by which time all those contracts and NOCs [no objection certificates] were signed for full involvement in the IPL," he further said.

Giles said England's schedule for the summer is "incredibly busy" and the management wants to look after their players.

"None of us knows what a rearranged IPL looks like at the moment; where it's going to be or when. But from when we start this summer against New Zealand, our programme is incredibly busy," said Giles.

"We've got a lot of important, high-profile cricket including the T20 World Cup and the Ashes. And we're going to have to look after our players," he added.

Moreover, India and England are slated to lock horns in five-match Test series in UK this year. The series would commence in August. (ANI)

