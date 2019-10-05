Ashwin 1 wicket away from equalling Muralitharan's Test record

Ashwin, who picked up seven wickets in the first innings of the ongoing Test against South Africa at the ACA-VDCA Stadium here, is just one wicket short of equaling Muralitharan's world record of being the fastest to 350 Test wickets.

The 33-year-old has so far picked 349 wickets, including 26 five-wicket hauls, in 66 Test matches. Muralitharan, who holds the record for being the leading wicket-taker in the longest format of the game with 800 scalps to his name, had also reached the 350-wicket milestone in his 66th Test match against Bangladesh in 2001.

Former Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble had taken 77 Tests to take 350 wickets. Ashwin made his Test debut in 2011 and since then has been an integral part of the Indian set-up, especially in red-ball cricket. However, he was not included in the two-match series in the West Indies in which India made a clean sweep to register their first points in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship.