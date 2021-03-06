Ashwin first Indian cricketer to pick 30 wickets in Test series twice

Ahmedabad: Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday became the first Indian cricketer to have picked 30 wickets or more in a Test series on two separate occasions.

In the ongoing four-match series against England, Ashwin's wicket-tally stands at 30 while in 2015, the spinner had registered 31 wickets in the four-match series against South Africa.

Bishan Singh Bedi, Harbhajan Singh, BS Chandrasekhar, Kapil Dev are some of the former India stars to have taken more than 30 wickets in a single Test series.

In the third Test of the ongoing series against England, Ashwin picked the wicket of Jofra Archer in the second innings, and as a result, he registered 400 wickets in the longest format of the game.

Ashwin is just the fourth Indian to take more than 400 wickets in the longest format of the game.

With this performance in the third Test, Ashwin also rose to the number three spot in the ICC Test bowling rankings.

In the first innings of the ongoing fourth Test against England, Ashwin returned with three wickets as he dismissed Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes, and Jack Leach.