Ashwin ignored again and another lease of life for Pandya

It's a must-win game for either team since a defeat can prove to be the end of the road. After losing the toss and being put into bat by the Black Caps, India captain Virat Kohli revealed the two changes for this team.

India have made two changes to their team ahead of their World T20 Super-12 game against New Zealand at Dubai on Sunday.

Suryakumar Yadav won't feature in the game on account of a back spasm. Left-handed batsman Ishan Kishan will take his place. The other change is allrounder Shardul Thakur who replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

In the lead-up to the game, many were expecting Ravichandran Ashwin to replace mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy after the latter had failed to impress against Pakistan in their first match last Sunday.

So it will surprise many that India's greatest spinner in recent years Ashwin has been passed over yet again. Shardul's inclusion wouldn't invite scrutiny as much since he has proved of late he is a valuable player in the shortest form of the game and can contribute with both bat and ball.

Hardik Pandya was also feeling the heat in the lead-up having not bowled much in recent times and fans and experts alike were calling for his head, saying his batting skills alone couldn't guarantee him a place in the playing XI. But he finds another opportunity. The fact that he bowled in the nets in the last few days appears to have done the trick for him.

Once again, Kohli has made a bold call, going against the general drift. He would hope his inclusions do make a difference today as a defeat will more or less confirm their exit from the tournament. Which is something he wouldn't want considering this is his last T20I tournament as India captain.

