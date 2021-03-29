Ashwin, Patel, Hetmyer, Woakes reach DC team hotel

The players will be in quarantine for one week before joining the training camp ahead of their first match of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL). DC start the season with a match against three-time champions Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on April 10.

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel have arrived at the Delhi Capitals' (DC) team hotel in Mumbai along with batsman Shimron Hetmyer and all-rounder Chris Woakes.

Both Ashwin and Patel had stellar outings in India's four-match Test series against England. Ashwin was the highest wicket taker in the series with 32 scalps while Axar, who made his Test debut in the second match, took 27 wickets.

Earlier, head coach Ricky Ponting said that he had departed for India to join DC, with his first task being to find a replacement for captain Shreyas Iyer. Iyer was ruled out for what could be the entire season after dislocating his shoulder during the first ODI against England.

DC had finished runners-up last season, losing in the final to Mumbai Indians, who won the title for a fifth time.

